How to make new friends in Pokémon Go

There are multiple challenges for you to complete in Pokémon Go that will have you traveling around your local neighborhood to catch various Pokémon that appear. If you’re looking to complete one of the more notable tasks, you may need to add new friends to your friendslist, so long as you have room. Here’s what you need to know about adding new friends in Pokémon Go.

When it comes to adding new friends, you’ll need to make sure to reach out to another player you don’t already have added to your Pokémon Go friend’s list. You can share your friend code with them or input their friend code to play in a request to become friends. You’ll find this underneath your profile when you click your Avatar’s head on the lower-left portion of the screen and then go to the Friends tab. You’ll have your friend code displayed there, and you can input the other player’s friend code at this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple ways to find new friends to add to your friend’s list, such as finding Pokémon Go dedicated Discords, sharing it on Twitter with other Pokémon Go players, or even checking out the Reddit pages for some of the more popular Pokémon Go communities, such as Silph Road. All it takes is to add someone who has not been on your friend’s list before and add them to your list. After completing the challenge, you can choose to remove that friend if you’d like to free up your list.