How to make philosophy in Little Alchemy 2

There are multiple elements and themes you’re going to making in Little Alchemy 2 to fill up your encyclopedia. Many of these require the most basic elements that you begin with at the start of your journey, and eventually, you’ll be compounding them into complex final products. A more difficult concept you have the option to create is Philosophy, and it’s going to take you multiple steps to go through. In this guide, we’re going to break down the best way for you to make philosophy in Little Alchemy 2.

There are several ways you can reach philosophy in your game. These are all of the ways you can combine it to bring it to your gun.

Human and Idea

Human and Story

Egg and Chicken

Your best bet is to go with the human and story. You can effectively create a human by combining life and electricity. Electricity will be the quickest to grab it first. You can do this by initially combining earth into earth, land into land, and then continent into a continent to create a planet. Once you have the planet created, you want to combine the planet with fire, and you’ll make the sun. With the sun, combine it with energy, which is made by fire and fire. You’ll then have electricity. The next step is to create Life, which you can do with electricity and a lake. That will give you life, giving you a human.

With the first part out of the way, the next step is to create a story. You can do this quickly by mixing a human and a campfire. You already have the hard part. Now, all you need is a campfire, and you can create that by matching fire with wood. Once you have that, you can match the campfire with the human for the story and then match that to create Philosophy.