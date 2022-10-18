How to make Primordial Soup in Little Alchemy 2

In Little Alchemy 2, players aim to create various things by combining different items. In the start, you have the four basic elements: Earth, Water, Air, and Fire — and from these four elements, you can create anything one can imagine. You can easily make basic things at the start, but it starts getting more challenging as you progress toward advanced things. Primordial Soup is one of the most important and advanced items in Little Alchemy 2. Here is how to make and use Primordial Soup in Little Alchemy 2.

The best way to create Primordial Soup in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can make Primordial Soup with six combinations. Most of these combinations can take many steps to reach the final product, but one of them can get you the Primordial Soup quickly and early. To make Primordial Soup, mix Earth with Sea. Here is the step-by-step guide to making Primordial Soup in Little Alchemy 2.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup

Related: How to make Small in Little Alchemy 2

Other ways to make Primordial Soup in Little Alchemy 2

The step-by-step method above is the quickest way to get Primordial Soup. As mentioned, five other combinations can create Primordial Soup. Here are all possible ways to create Primordial Soup in Little Alchemy 2.

Sea + Lava = Primordial Soup

Sea + Planet = Primordial Soup

Ocean + Planet = Primordial Soup

Ocean + Earth = Primordial Soup

Ocean + Lava = Primordial Soup

Uses of Primordial Soup in Little Alchemy 2

Primordial Soup is one of the most important things in the game, as it’s one of the only ways to create life. There are two other uses for Primordial Soup besides creating life, and it’s to create Bacteria and the Universe.