How to make private and friends only rooms in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

While dueling against random players around the world is the main draw of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, being able to play your friends will be a nice break from the general grind. This can be a great area to practice your latest deck and try out cards before heading into the ranked portion of the game. Here is how to set up private lobbies in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and play against your friends.

Before you can set up a private lobby with your friends in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, you must first add them to your friend list and then they add you back. When you two are friends, find them by pressing Friend in the top right corner of the main menu. Click on their name and select the crossed swords icon.

If your friend started a lobby, go to your Friend menu and select your friend’s name which should have a red exclamation point on it. The next page will have the host set up the lobby.

Additionally, you can also make a public lobby by going to Duel and selecting Free Duel/Duel Room. Here, you can set the max number of people in the room and various game settings. If you have multiple friends and want to spectate each other play, you can use this method.