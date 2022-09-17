The new limited-time Aida Cafe event is going strong, and players love it. It offers brand new rewarding activities. The popular game characters come to try out new recipes in the cafe. On top of that, there are 10 limited-time recipes that players can try out, one of which is the Roasted Drumstick with Veggies. It’s a straightforward recipe, but gathering some ingredients can be challenging. Here is how to make Roasted Drumstick with Veggies in Tower of Fantasy.

Roasted Drumstick with Veggies Recipe

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make the Roasted Drumstick with Veggies, you will need three different ingredients, one of which is a limited-time ingredient. Once you gather those, you can go to any cooking bot, and in the creation tab, you can create the recipe. Here are all the ingredients you will need to make Roasted Drumstick with Veggies.

Tukey

Lettuce

Mushroom

These ingredients can be gathered quite easily, except for the turkey. It’s the main ingredient for this recipe and the most difficult one to gather, but here is how you can get all the ingredients for Roasted Drumstick with Veggies in Tower of Fantasy.

How to gather ingredients

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get turkey, you will need to defeat large hyenas. It’s hard to find large hyenas in Tower of Fantasy, but hyena bases are the only best places to look for them. You can easily find many of their bases in Astra and defeat large hyenas. The drop rate for turkey is good, but remember that sometimes you might not get it. Additionally, make sure to only farm for large Hyenas in the Astra region otherwise you will likely not get any turkey.

You can find lettuce in almost all the world except for Warren Snowfield. But it’s recommended to look for those in grassy areas of Astra. Lastly, to gather mushrooms go to Astra or Crown Mines region. You can use one from each ingredient in the cooker, and you will get a 100% success rate.