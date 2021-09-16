How to make shingles in Valheim

Shingles are a welcome addition to the game’s Hearth and Home update for those who want to add a new roof to your house in Valheim. These darker items are a wonderful aesthetic for your home, but finding the correct resources to unlock this item can be a little frustrating. You’re going to need to adventure to a specific part of your game’s world to learn about this item and then bring it back home to add to your collection. We highly recommend bringing plenty of friends with you when you go searching for it.

What you’re going to need to do is obtain tar, a new resource in Valheim’s Hearth and Home update. Tar can be found in the many tar pits found throughout the Plaines biome, which contain a new enemy called growths, ooze-like creatures that fire a ranged attack that slows you down and cause poison damage.

After eliminating the growths, you’ll then be able to pick up tar, which teaches you an array of new recipes. These are all of the ingredients you’re going to need to craft the various shingle decorations in Valheim.

2 Wood

1 Tar

Overall, the process of creating shingles is pretty simple. All you need to do is have two basic wood pieces and at least one tar in your inventory. Like many of the other building items, you’re going to want to be in the range of a workbench when you make it. You’ll be able to make various shingle-based building items for your game, so we highly recommend farming tar out of tar pits in the Plains. Just make sure you watch out for those fuling patrols at night.