How to make sky in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is all about combining certain elements to create a larger, more defining form. You take the simplest elements in the game, and with enough clever combinations, you’ll eventually end with larger finished products, such as volcanoes, planets, stars, or electricity. A combination you’re eventually you’re going to want to make is the sky. In this guide, we’re going to detail all the combinations and the best way to make the sky element in Little Alchemy 2.

There are multiple ways you complete the sky element, giving you a little bit of flexibility on how you complete it and add it to your encyclopedia. These are all of the combinations you can do to make the sky.

Air and Cloud

Cloud and Atmosphere

Moon and Sun

Sun and Atmosphere

You don’t have as many options as other elements in Little Alchemy 2. Of your choices, we highly recommend you consider focusing on attempting to combine air with the cloud. You already start with air, so that makes it slightly easier.

The first thing you need to do is create a cloud, which you can do through several combinations. We’ve found that this is the best track to creating a cloud. Next, you want to make a planet. You’ll be able to do this by combining earth with earth to create land. From there, you want to combine land with land to create a continent. Once you have the continent, combine that with a continent, and then you’ll have a planet. All you have to do with a planet is combine it with air, and you’ll have the atmosphere, the key ingredient to creating the sky.

With atmosphere, you can manifest the sky by combining it with mist or water. Both of these combinations give you a cloud, and then with cloud, you can combine that with air, and you’ll have added sky to your encyclopedia.