How To Make Steel Ingots In LotR: Return To Moria

A variety of items and materials can be found in LotR: Return to Moria, and each has an important purpose in making your way through the mountain. A key crafting item needed in the game for stronger armor and weapons is the Steel Ingot.

While LotR: Return to Moria is generous when providing materials at the beginning, this gradually changes as you enter new areas. While some of these items are blocked by powerful enemies, others are made difficult to obtain due to crafting requirements. This is especially true for previous metals that must be smelted into ingots.

How to Unlock the Recipe for Steel Ingots in LotR: Return to Moria

To obtain Steel Ingots in Return to Moria, players will need to continue the main story quests leading them to the Elven Quarters. There, they will find a broken-down forge on the opposite end of the area from where the player enters. It is important to remember that both the Elven Quarter and the Forge will appear different in different world seeds due to the random generation of maps in Return to Moria.

Interacting with the broken forge will unlock the “Ignite a Great Forge” quest. Reigniting the forge by finding and replacing its missing pieces will complete the quest and unlock the recipe. Fixing the forge is straightforward, but the players need to be prepared for possible enemy attacks as they search the area for the required parts.

What Items are Needed to Make Steel Ingots in LotR: Return to Moria

Once Return to Moria players have the recipe for Steel Ingots, only a few items are needed to smelt them. Players will require three iron ore and three coal to put into a furnace. Each Steel Ingot will take 45 seconds to make. Iron ore and coal can be found throughout the earlier areas, usually via veins inside stone walls, or in random boxes that can be smashed open with weapons.

Once players have access to Steel Ingots, higher quality weapons and armor can be crafted for better protection. These upgrades are the key to success while diving deep into the hidden areas of LotR: Return to Moria.