How to make Stone in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is one of the best and simpler games out there. Despite the game being simpler, it has one of the most investing mechanics. Your aim in the game is to create various elements, things, items, life, and everything you can imagine. Although mixing and matching different items to discover newer and more interesting things is easy, it can get tricky with certain items. Stone is one the trickier things to get in the game, and this guide will go over the best method to get you Stone and tell you where you can use it in Little Alchemy 2.

How to make Stone

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three ways to make Stone in Little Alchemy 2. Only one of the three ways is the easier and simpler one that you can easily use even at the beginning of the game. To make Stone in Little Alchemy 2, you need to take Earth and combine it with Fire to make Lava. After that, you must take Lava and mix it with Air to get Stone. Here is the best formula to make Stone in little alchemy 2:

Earth + Fire = lava

Lava + Air = Stone

Other than this formula, there are two more formulas to make Stone, but those are complicated. You still need them to get every combination of making Stone in the game. For the first one, you need to take Pressure and mix it with Earth to get Stone. Lastly, you can take Earth and mix it with Solid to get Stone.

How to use Stone

You can use Stone to create many useful things in the game. For example, you can combine Stone with Metal to get Blade. You can also create the Gargoyle, Moon, Coal, Moss, Boulder, Fossil, Meteoroid, and many other interesting things in Little Alchemy 2.