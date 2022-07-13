Time in Little Alchemy 2 is a unique element you can unlock as you progress through the game. Unlike the other ingredients and final items you make, Time only becomes available after a certain point. Therefore, you won’t be able to discover it by placing specific elements together, as it’s directly tied to your progress. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Time in Little Alchemy 2.

How to unlock Time

The only way to unlock Time is to discover 100 elements. Elements are different from the final items. A final item is something that does not combine into anything. For example, a Firestation is considered a final item, but to unlock it you need two elements to make it, House and Firefighter. The only way to unlock elements is to combine what you have to learn new things. You can follow a quick route to discover 100 elements and unlock Time, using it to make some of the more complicated final items in Little Alchemy 2.

These are some of the best combinations you can use to unlock Time. Again, you do not have to follow this exact order to unlock Time, but this will make it easier for you when you start the game. Some of these combinations do come from the Myths and Monsters content pack.

Combine Fire and Fire to make Energy

Combine Earth and Energy to make an Earthquake

Combine Earth and Fire to make Lava

Combine Earth and Lava to make a Volcano

Combine Lava and Water to make Steam and Obsidian

Combine Earth and Steam to make a Geyser

Combine Lava and Air to make Stone

Combine Fire and Stone to make Metal

Combine Water and Earth to make Mud

Combine Mud and Stone to make Clay

Combine Fire and Clay to make a Brick

Combine two Waters to make a Puddle

Combine two Puddles to make Pond

Combine two Ponds to make a Lake

Combine two Lakes to make a Sea

Combine two Seas to make an Ocean

Combine Ocean and Fire to make Salt

Combine Sea and Earth to make Primordial Soup

Combine two Airs to make Pressure

Combine Air and Pressure to make Wind

Combine two Earths to make Land

Combine Earth and Land to make Continent

Combine two Continents to make Planet

Combine Planet and Fire to make a Sun

Combine two Planets to make a Solar System

Combine two Solar Systems to make a Galaxy

Combine two Galaxies to make a Galaxy Cluster

Combine two Galaxy Clusters to make a Universe

Combine Planet and Air to make the Atmosphere

Combine Atmosphere and Water to make Clouds

Combine Clouds and Energy to make Lightning

Combine Cloud and Water to make Rain

Combine Energy and Primordial Soup to make Life

Combine Life and Land to make Animals

Combine Life and Fire to make a Phoenix

Combine Life and Galaxy to make an Alien

Combine Life and Ocean to make Plankton

Combine Life and Mud to make Bacteria

Combine Animals and Lake to make Fish

Combine Animals and Air to make Bird

Combine Animals and Land to make a Horse

Combine Animals and Mud to make Pig

Combine Pig and Fire to make Bacon

Combine Animals and Pig to make Wild Boar

Combine Animals and a Pond to make a Frog

Combine Animals and River to make Beaver

Combine Animals and Stone to make Lizard

Combine Life and Clay to make Humans

Combine Animals and Humans to make Domestication

Combine two Humans to make a Family and Love

Combine Human and Stone to make Tool

Combine Fish and Tool to make a Fishing Rod

Combine Animals and Tool to make Human and Meat

Combine Meat and Fire to make Steak

Combine Fishing Rod and Human to make an Angler

Combine two Anglers to make an Idea

Combine Human and Idea to make Philosophy

Combine Human and Plant to make a Farmer

Combine Human and Clay to make Potter

Combine Human and Rain to make Cold

Combine Cold and Rain to make Snow

Combine Cold and Water to make Ice

Combine Human and Snow to make Cold, Snowball, and Snowman

Combine Human and Lightning to make Hero

Combine Human and Hero to make Story

Combine Human and Fire to make a Firefighter

Combine Human and Lake to make a Sailor

Combine Human and the Universe to make Science

Combine Human and Water to make Swimmer

Combine Swimmer and Fish to make a Mermaid

Combine Science and Air to make Gas

Combine Science and Earth to make a Solid

Combine Science and Lava to make Magma

Combine Science and Life to make Organic Matter

Combine Science and Ocean to make Current

Combine Science and Water to make a Liquid

Combine Science and Wind to make Motion

Combine Rain and Wind to make a Storm

Combine Storm and Science to make Electricity

Combine Electricity and Air to make Ozone

Combine Electricity and Fish to make an Electric Eel

Combine Electricity and Human to make an Electrician

Combine Electricity and Wind to make a Wind Turbine

Combine Life and Land to make Animals and Soil

Combine Soil and Rain to make Plants

Combine Plant and Earth to make Grass

Combine Animals and Grass to make Ant

Combine Ant and Earth to make an Anthill

Combine two Ants to make an Egg

Combine Plant and Fire to make Ash, Tobacco, and Smoke

Combine Plant and Cloud to make Cotton

Combine two Cottons to make Thread

Combine Thread with an Animal to make a Spider

Combine two Threads to make Rope

Combine Rope and Electricity to make Wire

All recipes that use Time

After you unlock Time, you will want to use it in multiple recipes to expand your Encyclopedia. You can make these recipes by using Time as one of the primary ingredients.