How to make sweet-arms potion in Roblox Wacky Wizards

Honey and Sleepy Bee can now be used as ingredients in Roblox Wacky Wizards as part of the latest Bee update. With the addition of the new ingredients, players can brew more potions in the game. One of the new brewable potions is the Sweet-arms potion.

How to brew sweet-arms potion

In order to brew Sweet-arms potion in Roblox Wacky Wizards, you’ll need the below-mentioned ingredients:

1x Chameleon

1x Pool Noodle

1x Honey

Keep in mind; you need to combine the cauldron ingredients in the order mentioned above. Changing the order will yield another potion instead of the desired Sweet-arms potion. As the name suggests, you will grow arms made up of honey on consuming the potion.

Where to find the ingredients for Sweet-arms potion

Pool Noodle is a starter ingredient and can be found on the ingredient Table by default. On the other hand, players can acquire Honey by completing the recently added Queen Bee quest.

Finally, to get your hands on the Chamaleon ingredient, head towards the large tree where Queen Bee resides. Adjacent to the large tree, there is a small tree with its branching hanging out. A chameleon should be resting on the branch, which players can add to their ingredient collection.