How To Make Sweet Vegetable Cake In Ark: Survival Ascended

The Sweet Vegetable Cake is still one of the most valuable recipes in ARK: Survival Ascended. This dish replenishes 10% of their health within the following half-minute when administered to a tamed herbivorous creature.

In the worst case scenario, they’ll get 500 HP back, but in the best, they could recover 2100 HP. Sure, there’s that annoying 30-second waiting period to use the dish again, but it’s still one of the best in the game. However, sourcing all the ingredients and cooking stations can be pretty hard in a survival game like this one.

Sweet Vegetable Cake Recipe in ARK: Survival Ascended

Here’s the recipe for Sweet Vegetable Cake, followed by instructions on how to procure each item.

2 Honey

4 Sap

4 Stimulant

25 Fiber

2 Savory Root

2 Long Grass

2 Rock Carrot

A water skin, water jar, or canteen (at least 25% complete)

There are a few methods to get honey. You can tame a Queen Bee and set up a beehive at your base. Alternatively, you can use a Dire Bear‘s swipe attack to gather honey.

Collecting sap is simple. Just take your tree tap, place it near a redwood tree, and wait awhile. Return to find your gathered sap.

Rock Carrot, Savory Roots, and Long Grass can be cultivated at your own base in crop plots.

Once you’ve got all your ingredients ready, craft or use a cooking pot. Place them inside, ignite the fire, and let the magic happen. It takes about 20 seconds to craft a Sweet Vegetable Cake in ARK: Survival Ascended.

Though its spoiling time has been quadrupled, make sure to preserve this meal. Keep your Sweet Vegetable Cakes in a preserving bin or refrigerator to prevent your masterpiece from spoiling. That way, you’ll have a ready supply for your adventures.