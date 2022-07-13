How to make Evil in Little Alchemy 2

Evil in Little Alchemy 2 is a special element you can make with a good amount of effort. It will take some time to work through the various combinations to reach this point, but it’s worth it if you want to make some interesting final products in the game. This guide will cover the quickest way to make Evil in Little Alchemy 2.

How to get Evil

It’s important to note Evil is a unique element in Little Alchemy 2. It is only available if you purchase the Myths and Monsters content pack. If you do not have this content pack attached to your account, you will be unable to make it.

After you purchase the content pack, the only way to create Evil is by combining Humans and Pandora’s Box. Let’s focus on Humans before making Pandora’s Box between these two.

Related: How to make Atmosphere in Little Alchemy 2

How to make Humans

You must go through these combinations to make Humans, beginning with the starting elements.

Combine two Water to make a Puddle

Combine two Fire to create Energy

Add a Puddle with Water to create a Pond

Add a Pond with Water to create a Lake

Add the Lake with a Water to make the Sea

Combine the Sea with an Earth to create Primordial Soup

Combine the Primordial Soup with Energy to create Life

Next, combine Earth and Water to make Mud

Combine two Air elements to make Pressure

Add Earth and Pressure together to make Stone

Combine Mud and Stone to make Clay

Combine Clay and Life to make Humans

How to make Pandora’s Box

After you’ve made Humans, the next step is to make Pandora’s Box a featured item from the Myths and Monsters content pack.

Add Humans and Stone together to make Tool

Combine Earth and Life to make Soil

Add Soil and Life to make a Plant

Add Plant with Time to make a Tree

Combine Humans with a Tree to make a Lumberjack

Combine a Lumberjack with a Tool to make an Axe

Combine two Trees to make a Forest

Combine an Axe with the Forest to make Wood

Add Fire with Wood to make a Campfire

Combine the Campfire with Human to make Story

Combine the Human with Story to make Philosophy

Add Clay with the Tool to make Pottery

Combine Pottery with Philosophy to make Container

Combine Container with Good to make Pandora’s Box

Combine Pandora’s Box with Humans to make Evil

You will have Evil by reaching the end of these steps. The most challenging element in all these combinations will be Time, which you can unlock by discovering 100 unique combinations in Little Alchemy 2.