How to milk Goats in Minecraft

Goats are capable of being bred and tamed in Minecraft. They’re a useful animal who are capable of turning a mountain adventure into a brisk walk given their ability to jump high. They can be a good animal to have as a companion. When you bring them back to your farm, you also have the option to milk them, especially if you lure them away, and have the correct tools.

To make your life easier, you’ll want to tame a goat or lure them to your settlement using wheat. Goats are a passive mob, so unless they’re a screaming goat, they shouldn’t be hostile towards, you which makes luring it away pretty easy. You need to have wheat in your hand to lure it around. Once you have it at a good location, the next thing you’re going to need is a bucket. All you have to do now is interact with the goat while holding a bucket, and you’ll receive a new bucket called a ‘milk bucket.’ It’s similar to any other milk that comes from animals in Minecraft.

You can drink the milk bucket at any time to remove status effects from your character, or you can hold onto it to create a cake. A cake requires three milk buckets, two sugar, an egg, and three wheat, so you want to make sure you keep the goat around for a little bit if you want its help baking a cake, or if you want to always have a supply of milk buckets nearby.