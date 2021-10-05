How to mute the chat in New World

The global chat and text that appears in New World can become frustrating pretty quickly. It’s either full of people spamming the chat, asking random questions to the void, or gold spammers who have somehow made their way through the game. The chat doesn’t always need to be on display for you, and there are a few ways you can mute the chat in New World.

There are a few ways for you to prevent yourself from seeing chat in New World. First, you want to click the ‘Esc key to bring your UI interface. Next, you’ll see the various chat tabs on the bottom left that you can scroll through and select what you want to see displayed. Click on any of the chat tabs you want to select, and there should be a small cog to the bottom of the chat you can choose.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To prevent the global chat from appearing, make sure you have the ‘Feed’ tab highlighted and click on the cog. A settings screen should appear, and on the far right, you should see a list of all the available chats that you can see. All you have to do is click ‘mute’ for Global Chat, and you won’t see any global chat on your Feed for the remainder of the game. Of course, if you swap over to a different chat, these settings won’t remain the same.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can follow this procedure with any of the chat tabs in New World, especially for the ‘Area’ chat, if you want to avoid seeing whenever someone nearby you levels up.