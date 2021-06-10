How to navigate the Wielder Temple in Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Your first real challenge as the Wielder of the magic paintbrush will be to enter and explore the Wielder Temple, as you investigate the mysterious corruption and color loss that has struck the land. As you descend into the Temple, you’ll have to color the environment to find your way through and open doors. But first, you have to actually get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The entrance of the Temple is north of Potluck, and there is a door with a grid of dots locking you out of it. You will have to get to Appie Foothills first, which at this time is isolated due to some obstructing rocks that you can easily get rid of with exploding orbs of paint. In Appie Foothills, you will find a large lion named Cardamom who was once a wielder himself — he’s a much warmer character than the other former Wielders you’ve encountered so far. Follow him into his home and he’ll show you a pattern to paint on the door to open it. Take a screenshot or an in-game photo in case you can’t memorize it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you paint this mysterious symbol on the dots, you can go past — only to encounter another similar door. It’s easy to overthink this next part, as in front of the door is a section that is similar to the 4×4 grid on the door. It’s an obvious hint for the door pattern, but the easiest way to go about this is to simply paint on the plant buds to fully grow them. Fill in the dots on the door grid that correspond with these grown plants.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Temple itself is washed of any color like the rest of the world, with ominous text and messages describing the history and importance of the Wielder. Our tip is to press and hold the paint function to fill out the entire floor with color, as hidden messages will appear when it is painted. These may be more text messages, or triangles indicating hidden passageways. Move and use exploding paint orbs to create these passageways on cracked walls or in front of these hidden triangles.

Explore each room, and all the way to the right on the first floor is a pattern resembling a tree that you will input on the center room door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next floor down will have a 4×4 grid that can take different inputs to open up certain areas. Go all the way to the left and paint the area in front of the two large stone doors to find a pattern that will let you walk through two of the four stones that are blocking you, including the passageway all the way to the right. Painting this room will reveal the pattern to unlock the other two stone doors, but keep in mind that changing the pattern on the grid will change which doors are open. You will want to switch between the two patterns as you get past the stones; from the main room, make your way past the top left stone, change back to the first pattern, and then go to the left room and pass through the right passageway that is now open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final floor will present you with a 6×6 grid — note that it is divided into thirds. Move down to see three stone doors and a 5×5 grid; the screen below will have another stone door to the south. Also note the triangles that point towards the stones. From there, go all the way to the left for a shrine to the first Wielder; paint the floor to see a pattern resembling an upward facing triangle. Go back to the center room and paint that triangle onto the 5×5 grid to reveal Litter in the top room. It might not be clear at first, but you must paint this triangle in different directions to go through the other three doors. Each of these rooms will give you one of three parts of the 6×6 door puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the room to the right, use plants to launch yourself to the other side; the first pattern, specifically for the top-right third of the 6×6 door, will be on the wall. The room all the way to the left might be a little hard to discern; paint the entire room and you will see hidden dots on the floor. This is essentially a 6×6 grid, and the plus-shaped pattern that the bouncy bushes form is actually the pattern for the top-left third of the 6×6 door. Finally, go to the bottom room and paint the floor and walls for the bottom pattern for the 6×6 door. Input all three shapes in the right place, and prepare for a boss fight right after.