Is Chicory: A Colorful Tale on Nintendo Switch?

One of the quietly standout releases of summer 2021 was the top-down indie game Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Greg Lobanov’s delightful adventure game centers around a dog using a magical paintbrush to color her now-colorless world. The game received overwhelmingly positive reviews and has been topping prominent year-end lists. All of this makes it surprising that Chicory was released initially on PS4, PS5, Windows, and Mac — but not the Nintendo Switch.

Happily, that situation has changed. After a surprise announcement during Nintendo’s Indie World presentation on December 15, 2021, Chicory: A Colorful Tale became immediately available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch.

The lag in Chicory’s release on the Switch is somewhat surprising, as the Switch has fashioned itself as something of an indie powerhouse. It even had a big hand in cementing the popularity of indie titles like Hades, which was released on PlayStation and Xbox well after its release on the Switch.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale shares its creative team with other beloved indie games like Wandersong and Celeste. The game has been highly lauded for allowing the player to paint with utter abandon, while also delivering an emotional impactful story around that same creative act.