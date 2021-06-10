How to complete the Dessert Mountain Wielder Trial in Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The Dessert Mountain Wielder Trial in Chicory: A Colorful Tale is up in the northwest, and you will have to climb all the way to the top of the mountain. It’s a metaphor for the trial’s theme, which is “rising to wielder status.” It’s a mountain climb not unlike the one in the game Celeste, which happens to share a composer with this title. While there will be familiar traversal elements in this trial, the wind will be a new variable to manage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first few screens are fairly straightforward, as you simply have to jump and swim and climb to the top of the screen. Note however that when the wind is blowing in the opposite direction of you, your jumps will be shorter. You will reach a screen with clouds moving up and down, so jump into them once they are level with you. The next screen will have geysers to swim out of, but take notice of how the wind affects their streams. If the wind is blowing against the stream of the geyser, it will take you a shorter distance, which is what happens to be what you need to get through the next screen ahead.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next screen will teach you how the wind blowing in your direction will actually lengthen your jumps. Climb up the platform above you and jump to the left cloud once the wind is blowing to the left. When the wind stops blowing and the cloud moves up, jump to the right and continue climbing up. The most annoying portions of this trial involve exploding paintballs; once they spawn in, they begin moving in the direction of the wind. You will have to guide them as they move into the directions of rocks in your way; if you mess up, blow them up and try again. This is easier said than done, and nudging them may take several tries.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a brief respite with Chicory, continue upward. In the next screen up, go on top of the nearest platform. Jump to the left when the wind blows in that direction and move up. Jump to the right when the wind blows that way to reach a climbable wall. While you can go up here, there will be rocks in the way. To get rid of them, you have to reach the other climbable wall on the right. Back a screen down, you will have to do an unusual jump — to reach the center-right platform, jump in a diagonal downward right direction when the wind blows right. Go up the climbable wall and nudge the exploding paintball to blow up the rocks in the way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use these same principles in the next couple of screens — try not to be impatient and pay close attention to which direction the wind is blowing. After some tough moments of cloud platforming, you will eventually make it all the way to the top, where you will participate in a fun little rhythm game with Chicory. Multiple circles around a lyric indicate that you have to mash to hold a note, but other than that, this is a fairly standard rhythm game that is more to present a pleasant moment than to give any hardship.