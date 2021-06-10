How to complete the Spoons Island Wielder Trial in Chicory: A Colorful Tale

According to Chicory, the Spoons Island Wielder Trial in Chicory: A Colorful Tale is meant to represent “‘finding your path as a wielder,’ or something like that.” Finding your path on this island will take some platform manipulation, going back-and-forth, and solving some line puzzles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Chicory, go up to the higher ground and go down a screen. There will be four platforms that you can raise up with dot switches in the center of them; as you can probably figure out, each platform corresponds to a different dot. Take the bottom right platform and jump off of it to go to the screen on the right. On the next screen, you will have to push an exploding paintball to the right platform, lower that platform, take it onto the left platform, and then raise that left platform. Keep in mind that you cannot push these paint balls off of ledges and have to take them with you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next screens down are where things get complicated. There will be a grid of 3×2 platforms, but the dot switches are to the screen on the left. First, go to the screen on the left and activate the bottom center and bottom left platforms. Go back to the right screen, and use the plant on the very bottom right to launch yourself onto the bottom center platform. Jump to the bottom left platform, and then you can actually jump up across the gap to be in the top part of the screen, Go to the left screen, activate all of the switches, and then go back to the right to platform your way to the next screen on the right. There will be a switch on the screen with the platforms to reset everything if you mess up.

Next, raise the center platform to swim up; with the right platform down, you can jump across the gap and go down a screen. Then, get on the top right platform and raise both top platforms. Bounce your way onto the bottom right platform and raise it, so you can use the bouncing bush on the right to hop your way towards the next right screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before messing around with the platforms on the next screen, swim up to the exploding paintball. Raise the first platform and move the ball onto it. Then lower, the first platform. Push the ball onto the second platform and raise it; push the ball onto higher ground. Finally, raise the fourth platform, and get yourself and the ball onto it. Lower that platform, and push the ball down to blow up the rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the next screen down, go to the right, then down again. Here, you will have to solve your first line puzzle. You will use the dot switches to move the platforms up and down, and you have to make sure that there is a continuous black line between the two large black dots on the screen. Take this one platform at a time from left to right, but we also have the solution in picture form above if you get stuck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next two screens will have you go back and forth, as the dot switches on one screen affect the platforms on the other screen. Fill in the bottom right dot on the left screen, then on the right screen, use the bottom right platform to jump across the gap. While still on the right, fill in the bottom center and right dots to create a bridge on the left screen, along with the top center dot. On the left screen, walk across the bridge, go around, jump diagonally upward to the right, and use the platform there to jump across to the right. Before going back to the right screen, fill in the top center and top left dots. On the right screen, jump downwards onto their respective platforms and walk up to the next couple of screens.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will reach a door with four quadrants of dots; there will be four line puzzles for you to solve to open this door. There are two paths, one to the left, and another to the right. You can do these puzzles in any order and provide picture solutions for each of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the right screen with two platforms, then take the right platform to the right screen to reach this puzzle, seen above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you go one screen up instead, above is the solution for that puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the left screen, there will be five platforms to play with. With the fourth platform lowered, color in the climbable wall as indicated by diagonal lines. Raise the fourth platform, swim up, then swim to the lines on the right of the platform. You can do the same with the second platform instead. Lower the platform again and swim up to higher ground. The solution for the puzzle on the screen above is above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Back to the five platform screen, use the first platform to the left to get to the left screen. Solve the puzzle with the above solution.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solving all of these will open the door, and you can now go through it to reach Chicory. She will then give you the task to paint a self-portrait, which you can do however you want. Just be sure it’s what you want before you’re done with it, as it will hang in the Wielder Tower after this.