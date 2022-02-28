How to not take damage in swamps in Elden Ring

Swamps are some of the most dangerous areas in Elden Ring because they consistently cause horrible effects to happen to you as you traverse them. These were infamous in the Dark Souls as being some of the more difficult regions for players to cross. However, in Elden Ring, you’ll have a chance to not take any damage in them while you’re exploring. In this guide, we cover how you can avoid taking any damage while in a swamp in Elden Ring.

You’ll want to make sure you travel through these regions with your horse. While riding atop your horse, you will not receive any of these negative effects. On top of that, your horse will not take any of these effects either, ensuring it’s not damaged during the travel, preventing both of your crossing these areas safely without too much anxiety.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re struggling in a swamp region, or you’re having difficulty traversing it alongside all of the enemies you have to deal with, taking out your horse Torrent is the way to go. You’ll last much longer in these areas and you can prevent yourself from stressing out from having to run from place to place, locating cover to protect your character.