How to obtain five seconds of air-time on a K-Drive in Warframe

Warframe has become K-Drive obsessed thanks to the addition of the Yareli Warframe. All players will need to embrace their wild side if they want to get her, including figuring out how to obtain five seconds of air-time on a K-Drive.

This is one of the challenges to unlock Page 4 in the Waverider quest, and will need to be completed for anyone who wants to progress that part of the story.

The best place to go to complete this challenge is the very south of the map. To the southeast of the Transit Depot and the southwest of the Spaceport is a massive outcropping of rock that juts out over the Orb Vallis.

Players can fly to the top of it using their Archwing and then deploy their K-Drive, speeding to the end and charging up a jump. Release the jump as you reach the edge, and make sure to aim for the deepest part of the valley below you to extend the length of time you are falling for.

It might take a few attempts to get this to work perfectly, and you can try doing different tricks on the way down to see if they slow you descent.