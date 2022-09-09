One of the big appeals of Splatoon 3 is the variety of weapons to unlock but getting them can take a bit of work. Sheldon Licenses are your key to getting these weird and wonderful weapons in the game, so you’ll want to get as many of them as you can. Not sure where to start getting them? Here is everything you need to know about how to obtain Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 Sheldon License types and how to get them

Image Via Nintendo

Sheldon Licenses get their name from the friendly character who runs Ammo Knight, which is where you’ll buy new weapons. There are two types of Sheldon Licenses in Splatoon 3.

Gold Sheldon Licenses can only be obtained by importing your Splatoon 2 data into Splatoon 3. The game will automatically do a check while you’re playing the new game and if it finds save data from the previous entry it will give you three of these rare items. Golden Sheldon Licenses allow you to purchase any weapon from the shop, regardless of the usual level restrictions or cost, so be sure to save them for something good.

Normal Sheldon Licenses are a bit more difficult to get a hold of. They can only be obtained in one of two ways.

Gaining new levels

Gaining experience with a specific weapon

Each time you gain a new level in Splatoon 3, you’ll get a new Sheldon License, so you’ll steadily gain levels the longer you stay in the game’s online multiplayer mode. A quicker way to obtain Sheldon Licenses, however, can be to stick to a main weapon for more matches. Each time you complete a match in Splatoon 3, you’ll get experience with the weapon you used. This seems to be meant to encourage players to get some practice with a specific weapon rather than switch between load-outs after each match.