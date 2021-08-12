how-to-open-pink-barriers-in-axiom-verge-2

Like any Metroidvania, Axion Verge 2 is built around players exploring the world by acquiring new tools that help them unlock specific locks or doors. The first doors you’ll encounter in the game are huge pink barriers. These can’t be opened without using a new item you’ll have to explore to discover. This guide explains where this tool is and how you use it to open the pink barriers.

Step 1: Find the Gishru

Screenshot by Gamepur

The item you need to open pink barriers is called the Gishru. It’s similar to a boomerang, except it’s glistening with nanomachines. Having used the Gishru against a few enemies, we can confirm that it seems to do absolutely nothing to drones or machine enemies. While you don’t need to worry about its stats to open doors, they are as follows.

Damage : 18

: 18 Projectile Speed : 4

: 4 Cooldown: 15

You don’t need any other tools or items to find the Gishru. The path is open for you from the start of the game. However, we’ve included a map reference for the room this item is found in to help you locate it in your playthrough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Hit the red button

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every pink barrier has a red button somewhere nearby. You need to hit these buttons with the Gishru to open the pink barrier. If the button is above you, push up on the joystick, and use the Gishru to send it flying up and into the button. You may need to jump or crouch to hit other buttons throughout the game.