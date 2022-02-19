How to override the Tallneck in Cinnabar Sands in Horizon Forbidden West

Getting the lay of the land is hard enough. Getting the lay of the land by climbing a machine the height of a skyscraper is even harder. You could say that it’s even harder when you throw puzzles into the mix, but that was bound to happen eventually. One of the first Tallnecks you may come across is the one in Cinnabar Sands. Unfortunately, there’s no power and it’s preventing you from reaching the top of the Tallneck. Here is how you override the Tallneck in Cinnabar Sands in Horizon Forbidden West.

When you reach Cinnabar Sands, you will realize that there is no way to climb the Tallneck and that you will need to climb the satellite instead. Unfortunately, there’s no power. You are going to need to fix that. Start by shooting down the ladder and climbing up to the main platform where the satellite dish rotates. Aloy will make a comment that it can still rotate.

Knock down the nearby ladder and follow the climbing path over to the Energy Cell. Interact with the Energy Cell to remove it and drop down to the ground. Place the Energy Cell in the generator below the satellite. With the power restored, climb back up the ladder and activate the console. This will cause the satellite to rotate.

With the satellite rotated, following the climbing path to the left around the back of the dish. This will lead you back to the platform below the dish. The satellite dish is caught on two wires. Shoot the sparking wires and the satellite will finish its adjustment. Climb to the top of the satellite dish using the newly accessible ladder.

Once you are at the top of the satellite dish, wait for the Tallneck to get close. Jump from the highest point on the dish and use your Shieldwing to glide to the Tallneck. Don’t worry if you miss its head, there are plenty of areas to grab onto around the neck. Climb to the top of the Tallneck and interact with the head to override it.