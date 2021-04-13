How to participate in Fêtes in Final Fantasy XIV

A new event has been added to Final Fantasy XIV called the Skyrise Celebration for patch 5.5. These celebrations will involve Fêtes, which are competitive crafting events. For those who want to participate in these Fêtes, you need to appear at a certain location during the time frame to make sure you’re ready to face off against the other players. If you’re curious when the next Skyrise Celebration is, you can investigate it on your duty list, under the Firmament. It will be a part of the Ishgardian Restoration project.

You do need to make sure you’ve already unlocked the Ishgardian Restoration for crafters and gathers before participating.

When do Fête’s occur? – Skyrise Celebration

The Skyrise Celebration occurs on a specific day, with a Fête happening every two hours in a 24-hour period. Once the Skyrise Celebration has wrapped up, there will be a two-day (Earth days) break before the next Skyrise Celebration, with a Fête happening every two hours.

Fête requirements

If you wish to participate in a Fête, you must have access to any of the Disciple of the Hand or the Disciple of the Land jobs. There are no prior quest requirements to unlock the Fêtes, so make sure your job levels are good to go.

Upon receiving a specific rating, a participant receives a Fête Present, and these can contain various prizes inside of them and Fête Tokens. The Fête Tokens can be turned in to Enie in the Firmament for specific prizes.