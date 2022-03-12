How to pass the IA-3 Dirt Driving: Expert license test in Gran Turismo 7

The International A Dirt Driving: Expert test (IA-3) in Gran Turismo 7 is pretty difficult to even pass if you’re playing version 1.06, never mind get a Silver or Gold on. This is because of a bug, accidentally introduced in update 1.06, that fits cars in some license tests, missions, and circuit experiences with completely the wrong tires. If you start license test IA-3 with Display Settings set to “Display All”, then you’ll notice RH (Racing Hard) tires displayed on the bottom-left of your screen. Racing tires do not belong on a Ford Focus Gr. B Rally Car (or any other rally car), especially not when it’s driving on a dirt track. These should be D (Dirt) tires. They were in version 1.05 of GT7, and they will be again once Polyphony Digital fixes the issue.

For now, the RH tires provide just enough grip to scrape a pass on this license test. Our first tip is to ease off just as you hit the crest after the start, this will dramatically reduce the chances of losing control of your car as it jumps. Next, brake firmly as you pass the start of the orange barriers, come off the brakes just before you reach the corner, and use your handbrake (Circle button) to turn the car sharply into the bend. Do the same on every bend on this stretch of Fisherman’s Ranch: use your regular brakes to reduce speed in advance of the bend, then use your handbrake to slide through the apex. Don’t get too excited when you’re exiting the last bend. It’ll feel like you can power out of it at full throttle, but the road is bumpy and sloping down here, which will reduce your grip a lot, so control your acceleration to make sure you don’t go sliding off the right side of the track.