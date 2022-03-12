How to pass the IB-5 Dirt Driving: Intermediate license test in Gran Turismo 7

If you’re wondering why the difficulty of the International B license IB-5 test in Gran Turismo 7 feels higher than other tests, then it is because of a bug accidentally added to the game in update 1.06. So, if you’re playing 1.06, your car will have the wrong tires for some license tests, missions, and circuit experiences, including the IB-5 test. It’s going to be very difficult to get a Gold on this test until Polyphony Digital fixes the problem, but Bronze and Silver are still perfectly attainable, even with CS (Comfort Soft) tires fitted to your Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V GSR ‘98, instead of the appropriate D (Dirt) tires.

This test takes place on a stretch of the Sardegna – Windmills circuit and, if you’re playing version 1.06 and so driving with the wrong tires, you’re really going to feel the lack of grip in the second half of the test. At the start, move over onto the grass on the left, so that you’re approaching the outside of the first bend in a straight line. Enter the first bend by dabbing the steering firmly to the right (but not so much that you slide sideways), and easing off just a little (don’t brake), so that you power through the apex on the grass. Take a straight line through the next section, using the grass where necessary, then brake nice and early (just before the wide shadow across the track) for the first of three sharp, uphill bends.

From here on in, you’re going to feel the difference with these tires. You and your car will both get the urge to powerslide through this last section, switching left and right, throwing up dirt like a rally superstar, because doing that is fun and looks cool. But it also slows you down a lot. Instead, you should aim to get up the hill in almost a straight line without much sliding. Cut across the grass of each of the three bends, and don’t put your foot down too hard or turn sharply; this will only cause you to lose grip.