How to pickoff runners in MLB The Show 22

Picking off runners on base is an art form that not every pitcher can execute. However, if you catch a runner who took too big of a lead or they are leaning towards a steal, you can get an easy out that will have them feeling embarrassed. Here is how you can throw a pickoff towards a base in MLB The Show 22.

Related: How to bunt in MLB The Show 22

Picking off runners is not something that often happens in baseball, so don’t expect to get many people out by this method, but it can decrease the number of times they attempt a steal on you. There are two types of pickoff in the game, from the pitcher or the catcher.

To attempt a pickoff with the pitcher, choose a pitch to make the player go into their starting stance. Before starting the wind-up, hold down L2, LT, or ZL to have them look over at the lead runner. This will give you a good view of if that runner is taking a bigger lead than they should.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to throw to the base, just press the base you want to throw to while holding that trigger. If you want a quick throw, just tap the trigger and button together before the camera changes the view to toss the ball over. If you’re going to step off the mound because you are not feeling comfortable, just press L1, LB, or L.

Pickoffs with the catcher are even less likely to happen than pitcher pickoffs, so you may consider this part a waste of time. To attempt a pickoff with a catcher, just throw a pitch to them and hold the button you want to throw to as they catch it. Your catcher will pop up and fire a throw to that bag with an accuracy meter to decide how good the throw is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are going to try this, we recommend either pitching out or throwing inside to a left-handed batter to give your catcher the best opportunity to catch the runner off guard.