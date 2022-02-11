How to play and win the Hi/Lo game in Not Tonight 2

In Act 2 of Not Tonight 2, Malik will get a job at a Las Vegas casino called The Last Casino. Mr. Castellino tells him that to let people into the establishment, not only will they need a valid form of ID, Malik will have to win a game of Hi/Lo with them. Each patron will hand you a playing game. It’s your job to guess whether Malik’s card will be higher or lower than the patron’s card. If the player guesses correctly, the person will be let inside. If the player’s guess is wrong, the person won’t be allowed in, and you’ll be penalized.

The Hi/Lo game is a mixture of possibilities and luck. The first step to winning this game is knowing the value of each card. From lowest to highest, it goes like this: two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, Jack, Queen, King, Ace. If a person’s playing card is two, you can only guess your card will be higher than theirs. If their card is an Ace, you can only guess low. These are the easiest cards to deal with since you can’t possibly lose.

The tricky part comes in with the rest of the cards. You have to determine whether Malik’s card is higher or lower. For example, if the patron has a playing card with 10 on it, there’s a higher chance of Malik’s card being lower. However, we have run into times where our card ended up being higher even despite the low odds. If you find yourself unsure of what to pick, hit the square button on the case where you insert the cards. This will show you what Malik’s card will be so you can guess correctly. Be careful, though; you only can do it a limited number of times, so only do it when you’re in a pinch.