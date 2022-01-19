How to play as Lion in Rainbow Six Extraction — Skills and abilities

Lion is one of the most balanced operators you can choose to play as. With stats that make him easy to use and a skill that is helpful in both solo and multiplayer, Lion is a great choice to start as in any mission. Lion has both speed and armor which lets him maneuver an area without much worry of getting damaged to the point of going M.I.A. Here are a few tips to play as Lion in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Lion starts off with two-speed and two-armor but that quickly increases over the course of his advancement tree. He comes equipped with the EE-One-D Drone that lets him scan his perimeter and detect enemy movement within a short-range. Enemies spotted this way appear through walls, floors, and ceilings which gives you a major advantage when searching for objectives.

Best weapons for Lion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thanks to Lion’s balanced nature, any weapon is equally as good when equipped on him. His arsenal consists of multiple assault rifles and one shotgun so you can alter your playstyle depending on what missions you are facing or what the team needs. Since he has good armor from the start, going load with a shotgun is always an okay choice that won’t end badly. Of course, he comes pre-equipped with the V308 assault rifle that has a 50-round clip. This weapon won’t fail you when swarms of Archaeans start to surround you.

Best way to use the EE-One-D Drone

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lion’s drone ability allows him to peer through any surface and spot enemies within a certain radius. The radius starts off at 15 meters but quickly increases to a range of 25 meters. Each enemy spotted by this is highlighted in red so that the team can easily spot them. Start off by using your drone to help locate items like nests to give yourself an edge. While the drone only lasts for about 20 seconds, you will be able to use it again after a minute. Because of this, you should use it whenever you can to give yourself a leg up on the Arcaheans. Lion’s drone can easily help you spot rooms that may contain objectives since they are often crawling with enemies.

Best ways to play as Lion

Screenshot by Gamepur

How you play Lion is up to you in the end. He can easily stand up against some of the tougher Archaeans you will come across like Proteans and Apexes. He is also good at hanging back and being the lookout if the team needs someone to take up that role. If you are not afraid of getting into an Archaean’s personal space, choose a shotgun and take enemies down easily with Sledge on the front line.

Even on the front line, Lion’s drone is an extremely useful tool that will let teammates know when enemies are near before you go running blindly in. Consider taking Lion on Hostage missions or defensive missions like Serial Scan. His ability will help teammates know when enemies are coming so you don’t get surrounded. When things get dicey, make sure that Lion steps up to the challenge to protect the weaker operators. This way the team will stay alive to fight another day and you won’t have to run any M.I.A missions.