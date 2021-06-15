How to play as Morgan Le Fay in Smite – All abilities

Morgan Le Fay is a mage in Smite. She primarily relies on her abilities to fuel her basic attacks, making them even stronger during a fight. Whenever she hits an enemy with one of her abilities, they gain a mark, affecting them in different ways and causing chaos in a battle. If you wish to master Morgan, you need to understand how to best utilize her abilities, and learn what each of her marks do.

All Morgan Le Fay abilities

Passive

Morgan Le Fay’s passive, Empowered Blade, is all about the marks she applies to enemies. When she’s applied all five marks to enemies, Morgan becomes empowered, doubling her Magical Power buff and reducing the cooldown of her ultimate, Consuming Power.

Magical Power: 2 + 0.4 per level for each Symbol

Empowered Duration: 10 seconds

Mark Duration: 30 seconds

First ability – Sigil Mastery

Her first ability, Sigil Mastery, Morgan conjures a magical sword containing one of the marks that you pick, and fires it at the enemy. The sword’s mark is left in the ground, creating a sigil. Each attack does a primary effect, and then a secondary one with the sigil in the ground.

Mark of Mind: Fearing enemies from the center of the sigil

Mark of Body: Creating a slowing field

Mark of Soul: Decoys spawn that attack enemies for four seconds Inner Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 (+55% of your magical power) Area Damage: 40/55/70/85/100 (+35% of your magical power) Fear duration: 1 second Slow field duration: 4 seconds Slow: 35% Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 Cooldown: 10 seconds



Second ability – Dragon Flight

Morgan’s second ability, Dragon Flight, has her summoning a dragon that knocks enemies up around her, and flies forward. Enemies hit by the ability are knocked by, and applies Mark of Spirit to any enemy hit by it.

Area damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (35% of your Magical Power)

Dragon Damage: 75/100/125/150/175 (50% of your Magical Power)

Cost: 70/75/80/85/90

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Third ability – Shroud of Wildfire

Morgan’s third ability, Shroud of Wildfire, has her sending a fire spell forward that passes through minions and stops when it hits an enemy god. After the ability, her basic attacks are enhanced basic attacks. When the ability hits an enemy god, it applies a debuff that lasts for four seconds, consistently dealing damage. If an enemy god uses a movement ability while this debuff is active, they will combust, taking even more damage. After using the ability, Morgan has increased movement speed, and her basic attacks can continue applying the debuff to other gods.

Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+30% of your Magical Power)

Damage per tick: 5/10/15/20/25 (+5% of your Magical Power)

Bonus damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+20% of your Magical Power)

Movement speed: 16/18/20/22/24%

Buff Duration: 4 seconds

Cost: 60

Cooldown: 13 seconds

Ultimate – Consuming Power

Morgan’s final ability, Consuming Power, has he consuming all of the marks in a cone in front of her, dealing damage to the gods they were applied to and fueling her next basic attacks. She can then fire out three empowered attacks in a line in front of her, each dealing damage and provide Morgan health. The more marks Morgan consumes at the start of this ultimate, the more width her three empowered strikes have during this attack.

Mark Damage: 25/40/55/70/85 (+5% of your Magical Power)

Projectile Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+40% of your Magical Power)

Missing Health Heal: 11/12/13/14/15%

Duration: 4 seconds

Cost: 80/85/90/95/100

Cooldown: 90 seconds

How to play as Morgan Le Fay

Despite having her basic attacks augmented by her abilities, Morgan Le Fay will thrive as a god that you increase her mana reserves and her cooldown reduction. Without having access to her abilities, her basic attacks are decent, but her abilities can be devastating. The marks you place on gods only last for 30 seconds, so if you do not have them all applied, you’re not operating at full power. The higher your cooldown reduction, the more often you’ll be able to cut through enemies with Morgan’s basic attacks.

You want to place one of the magic-based attack speed rings on her. Placing two might not be the best idea. Of the rings, we’re going to recommend going with Demonic Grip or Telkhines Ring.

This is the turn order you want to build Morgan’s abilities.

Sigil Mastery: 4/15/16/18/19

Dragon Flight: 1/3/6/7/10

Shroud of Wildfire: 2/8/11/12/14

Consuming Power: 5/9/13/17/20

Morgan will do the best in the middle lane, as a standard mage. Her overall kit doesn’t allow her to operate too well in most other roles, but if players could work it out as a team, she might be suitable in the solo lane, but this is a risky choice.