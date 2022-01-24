How to play as Nomad in Rainbow Six Extraction — Skills and abilities

Nomad is one of the last operators you will unlock in Rainbow Six Extraction, but she is definitely worth playing for. With the ability to watch areas around the extraction zone without even being around them, Nomad will always make sure that your six is covered while you make your way through archaean territory. Want someone on your team who is able to make space and clear areas? Nomad is perfect for you.

Best weapons for Nomad

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nomad has a few options when it comes to the weapon you want to bring into the extraction zone. The first weapon available to you is the AK-74M, an assault rifle with a large magazine that is excellent at clearing through large amounts of archaeans, but with the cost of considerable recoil. As you play and level up Nomad, you will unlock access to the ARX-200 assault rifle, AUG-A3 SMG, and TCSG-12 SG. While the AK-74M is already a good choice, the ARX-200 is a little more powerful for those chunkier enemies.

Along with her primary weapons, Nomad also comes equipped with two different secondary weapons that serve drastically different purposes. Want some more power by your side? Chose the 44 Magnum to do lots of damage. Prefer the element of stealth? Pick the PRB-92 with a suppressor.

How to best use Nomad’s Airjab Launcher

Nomad’s Airjab Launcher is one of the most versatile and effective gadgets in the game, especially when it comes to harder difficulty objectives. You can use your three Airjab mines for a variety of situations, but they are best used as a trap to lure in large groups or tanky archaeans. Try shooting it in the middle of a group of archaeans and watch them disappear. Through our gameplay, one of the best uses for her ability is to shoot an Airjab on or around a downed teammate’s body to clear any and all archaeans near them, allowing for a safe pick-up.

How to best play as Nomad

The name of the game for Nomad is calculated aggression. Being a two-speed two-armor operator gives her a lot of opportunities to pull off some plays that wouldn’t be possible with other operators. Her Airjab Launcher literally blows archaeans away, giving your team as much space as they need to push through the enemy territory and to the objective. Combined with her strong arsenal of weaponry, Nomad is a true force to be reckoned with.

That being said, don’t forget your team and their well-being in the extraction zone. It can be easy to feel quite powerful as Nomad and push in before your team can catch up, making yourself an easy target for archaeans. With the right balance of team-play and aggression, Nomad will be one of the best damage operators you can deploy with.