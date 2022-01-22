How to play as Tachanka in Rainbow Six Extraction — Skills and abilities

Perhaps the most infamous operator from Rainbow Six: Siege, Tachanka has returned in the extraction zone to take out some archaeans with some classic weaponry. While Tachanka was largely considered to be a “meme-pick” in Siege, he is actually incredibly useful in Rainbow Six: Extraction with his ability to take out large amounts of archaeans faster than any other operator in the game. Even if you go down, your team can take advantage of your ability.

Best weapons for Tachanka

Screenshot by Gamepur

Weapon choice is pretty open for Tachanka as his ability happens to be a weapon as well. Your starting weapon with Tachanka is the SASG12 shotgun, which seems to be a little underpowered, but can definitely get you out of a sticky situation. After playing and leveling up Tachanka, you will eventually unlock access to the 9x19VSN SMG and the AK-12. While the SMG can be useful for short-range engagements, the high-powered AK-12 will suit you well in almost all situations.

Tachanka also comes equipped with the GSH-18 and PMM sidearms. Both of these sidearms are relatively similar, but the GSH-18 comes with some more ammo at the cost of power. That said, it still manages to one-shot headshot weaker archaeans with a suppressor.

How to best use Tachanka’s Mounted LMG

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tachanka’s Mounted LMG is one of the most fun feeling abilities in Rainbow Six: Extraction. There is nothing better than setting up and shredding through some archaeans as they come to take out your team. That said, it’s best to save deploying your Mounted LMG until you reached a defense objective where you must stay around the objective for it to progress. This is the perfect opportunity for Tachanka or a teammate to mount up and defend from any and all archaeans that might show up. Just be aware of your surroundings as an archaean might sneak up behind you as you are firing.

How to best play as Tachanka

Tachanka is a slow and beefy operator at one-speed three-armor. Due to this, you will want to act as a tank to your team and set up if you notice things getting intense. While Tachanka is a blast to play, your ability might seem a little situational, but can actually be quite useful for mass archaean clearing or big boss damage. Just be careful as you are not mobile while on your Mounted LMG, so if the archaeans start to get a little close dismount your LMG and reposition.

Communication is key when it comes to Tachanka and his Mounted LMG ability. If a teammate happens to go down, don’t be afraid to immediately deploy your Mounted LMG to clear all the archaeans around their body and quickly pick them up. It is best to think of Tachanka as a mobile sentry turret that can cover and clear areas quickly for your team and allow them to advance to the objective with ease.