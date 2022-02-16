How to play as Tzeentch in Total War: Warhammer 3

Tzeentch is the great conspirator and a master of manipulation. In Total War: Warhammer III, Tzeentch brings an element of campaign map control and abilities that are entirely new to the series.

The severity of changing the ways correlates with the grimoire cost associated with them. These are the primary changes in the actions Tzeentch factions can access.

Changing of the Ways

Transfer Settlement Transfer control and ownership of one settlement to a new faction. This can be your faction or another.

Open Gates Open the gates of a major settlement with walls, for any battles in that settlement in the next few turns.

Force Rebellion Causes a rebellion in a region, spawning an army for the owner to contend with.

Track Army You are given the line of sight of a target army.

Reveal Faction Intentions Shows the plans of all armies a target faction controls.

Reveal Shroud Gives complete vision of a target faction’s territory.

Halt Faction All characters – so armies and heroes – have their movement halted and disabledfor the faction’s following turn.

Give War Co-ordination Target Gives a faction a war co-ordination target even if they are not your ally.

Break Alliance Break the military or defensive alliance between two factions.

Force War Force a war between two factions.



These tactics can completely change the course of a campaign. Gathering grimoires and using them on research tree upgrades and change of the ways schemes is key to winning the campaign as Tzeentch.

Tzeentch, similar to other Chaos Gods, participates in the Great Game. Each Chaos God is actively trying to spread as much of their corruption to the mortal realms as often as possible. Tzeentch has several unique modifiers that can be obtained via corruption.

Unholy Manifestations

Scriveners of Insanity Unlocked from the start. Allows a friendly army to generate a big batch of grimoires over the course of several turns. The army cannot move during this time, and must be in enemy territory.

Mutagenic Energies Requires 1500 global Tzeentch corruption. Causes a target army to suffer attrition for a turn, regardless of situation or immunities.

Magic Flare Requires 3000 global Tzeentch corruption. Increases the Range and Barrier hit points of all units in an army. Barrier is a special shield all Tzeentch units have – we’ll detail this further in the upcoming roster reveal.

Night of Madness Requires 6000 global Tzeentch corruption. Target friendly army generates Tzeentch corruption and control (renamed from public order) loss in a province, as well as increasing the army’s Winds of Magic power reserve. It cannot move during these turns.



They are spreading corruption, and changing the ways together can drastically alter the campaign map. Entire factions can be brought down from rebellions and losing settlements instantly. Lower gates to help siege powerful cities and ensure Tzeentch control through the mortal realms.

Tzeentch also has a unique movement ability for armies to teleport. Teleporting is a late-game unlock on the research tree. Teleporting is beneficial for traversing through mountains or rivers and for ambushes. A successful teleport on an enemy army will instantly trigger an ambush battle with severe debuffs.

Tzeentch presents an entirely new way to wage war in Total War: Warhammer III. Gather grimoires, spreading corruption, and making good use of teleport are the keys to success while using Tzeentch.