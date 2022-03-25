Kirby fans rejoice — you can take a buddy with you along your adventure through the Forgotten Land. Kirby games have almost always had multiplayer options built into them, be the co-op with a friend through the story or mini-games that are similar to Mario Party. If you’re wondering how to play co-op in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, look no further.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You have to complete the tutorial area first — upon obtaining Car Mode and traveling to the Waddle Dee village, you will have to fight through an encounter to save Elfilin, who will ask you to help rescue all of the Waddle Dees. Shortly before departing on the Warp Star, Bandana Waddle Dee will show up and unlock co-op mode.

You can access Co-op from the pause menu to have a local second player join in and control Bandana Waddle Dee. He doesn’t have the ability to absorb enemies like Kirby does, but in return he gets a spear that comes equipped with a multi-thrust attack. He can also hover like Kirby does, so platforming will be no problem. If you get tired of playing co-op, you can disable it by hitting the pause menu and selecting “Play Solo”, which will warp Bandana Waddle Dee out of existence.