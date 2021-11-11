How to play Crowfall for free

Crowfall is a unique MMO in which your actions in battle can determine the state of the world. Conquering areas for your chosen Guild changes how much land they possess, but the same is true of your enemies. The game has been in a form of early access for years, with every user being required to purchase a Founder’s Pack before playing. However, it’s now possible to play Crowfall for free, and in this guide, we’ll explain how.

Step 1: Sign up for an account

The first thing you need to do is visit the official Crowfall website and sign up for a new account. We weren’t given the option when we tried to access the game’s 10-day free trial period with an account that pre-dated it. Instead, we had to create a new account to gain access to the free trial, so we’d expect that everyone has to do the same.

As part of this process, you’ll need to verify your email address before you can download the game’s client. Ensure that you’ve done this, or you won’t be able to progress.

Step 2: Download the client

Once you’ve confirmed your email address, you’ll be able to download the Crowfall client by clicking the “Try Free” button in the top right-hand corner of the screen. This is a relatively small file. Open it and follow the instructions to install the program, which may require you to free up some space on your PC.

Step 3: Launch and update the client

The installation process isn’t over yet. Once you launch the client, you’ll have to wait for it to update to the latest version. The game is being updated all the time, and the client isn’t always the same version as the game currently is. When we started the client, we had to wait around two hours for it to update before getting into the game.

Once you’ve updated the client, you’ll be able to start the game and load into the world. There’s a tutorial for you to follow if you’re unfamiliar with the title, or you can get stuck in and skip the tutorial altogether.