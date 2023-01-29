While most users might be familiar with Roku devices for streaming purposes, they can also be used to play games. The device is capable of running a plethora of games, making sure you never get bored of the platform. However, it’s likely that users do not know how to play games on it or are simply unaware of the feature. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to play games on Roku.

How to run games on Roku

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Android has Play Store and iOS has App Store, Roku has its own store called Roku Channel Store. Nevertheless, head to Roku Channel Store and select the “Steaming Channels” option. If you are unable to locate the Roku Channel Store, simply press the Home button on the Roku remote. This will prompt a drop-down menu displaying a bunch of options. Here, select “Games,” which will lead you to the games screen where you can choose from a wide variety of games extending to every genre. That said, not every game is free, and you might have to fork out a few bucks to enjoy the best one. Some of the popular games available on Roku include PAC-MAN Championship Edition, Downhill Bowling 2, Super Stickman Golf, and Anna Montana. Once a game has been installed, you’ll find it on your home screen, along with other installed channels.

If you want to take a break from gaming and watch some gaming streams instead, you can also watch Twitch on Roku. However, there are some steps you need to take in order to run Twitch successfully on Roku, as it isn’t directly available on the platform.