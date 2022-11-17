It is a shock when a game doesn’t have multiplayer nowadays. Most games feature some way of playing with your friends online and Goat Simulator 3 is no exception. You can wreak havoc all across the map from Redneck Haven to the San Angora Zoo and everywhere in between. The game stands out thanks to it having split-screen multiplayer as well. This guide will show you how to play Goat Simulator 3 multiplayer with your friends.

How to play multiplayer in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is a blast to play with your friends. This game is filled with tons of different activities and minigames for you and your friends to enjoy. Of course, before you can enjoy these features, you first need to boot up the multiplayer. This is easily done from the title screen or the menu. In the title menu, select the “Friends” option to bring up your friends list and invite them to the lobby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can do the same from the menu by either pressing the options button on controller or the ESC key on PC. While online multiplayer is great, it is not the only way that you can enjoy Goat Simulator 3 with your friends. The game also features split-screen multiplayer which can also be activated from the title screen or the in-game menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To join via split-screen, have the second player hold the X button on Xbox or the Square button on PlayStation. This will automatically have them join the game with a temporary user account but they can also sign into their own account if they wish. While most games only feature two-player co-op, Goat Simulator 3 can be played with up to three friends so four of you can roam the streets and fields, causing destruction along the way.