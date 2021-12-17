How to play Halo Infinite co-op early

The co-op campaign mode isn’t supposed to come to Halo Infinite until May of next year, and yet somehow players are being granted early access to it thanks to a glitch. Twitter user NobleActual shared a clip of themselves playing the co-op campaign with their friend, and gave their followers some tips on how they can use the glitch to experience it at their earliest convenience.

First, Halo Infinite must be offline. The process requires you to refrain from logging into the game before you begin; otherwise, the glitch won’t work.

Then you need to connect a second controller to your Xbox. NobleActual didn’t specify if the glitch affected the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, so assume it’s affecting both versions, depending on which console you have.

Using the second controller, sign in to an Xbox account. Then start the campaign with the first controller. Once you’re in the game, press the start button and then back out of it. With the second, press the start button and add a second player to the fireteam. And voila, you enabled Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign mode.

Of course, a glitch like this isn’t without its risks. Although the co-op campaign gives a split-screen view, it’s still broken. The second player won’t be able to see their HUD, they don’t have the correct lighting, you will not be able to progress beyond your current level, and you can’t save your progress with FOB’s. Be careful not to use the glitch if you’re close to completing the base game.