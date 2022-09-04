How to play Jolyne Cujoh in JJBA: All Star Battle R – Combos, strategies, and more

Jolyne is one of the most popular lead characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and is one of the more prominent mascots in All Star Battle R. She’s a mid-range fighter who excels at trapping enemies with her Skills that involve her Stand’s string. She doesn’t deal much damage with her basic moves, but she is fast and can quickly close the gap between herself and her opponent.

Combos and Special Moves for Jolyne from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Most of Jolyne’s moves are great for close-range and mid-range combat, but she lacks good long-range attacks and projectiles. She has an ariel move that can pull her away or toward an opponent. Her combos are divided between User Mode and Stand Mode. Activating Stand Mode will summon a character’s Stand and give them extra reach. The front right trigger button (R1 on the DualShock) brings out a Stand, but not every character has a Stand.

List of Jolyne’s Skills

User Mode – Whatever it takes to Wind (Special)

Jolyne’s Stand, Stone Ocean, shows up to give the opponent a good kick.

User Mode – Sweet dreams, creep! (Skill)

Jolyne summons Stone Ocean to hit her opponent with a barrage of fists. The area of effect depends on what basic attack button you press.

User Mode – Your Body’s best angle to punch (Skill)

Jolyne uses a string to tie her opponent up and then summons Stone Ocean to pummel them.

User Mode – String Barrier (Skill)

Jolyne creates a wall of string in front of her. If the opponent touches it, they get hurt.

User Mode – I don’t need strength to block with string (Skill)

This move is Jolyne’s counter. She brings forth a single strand of string on her arms, and if the opponent strikes her, Stone Ocean appears to attack them.

Stand Mode – Stinging me for a ride! (Special)

This move is useful when you want to close the gap between you and your opponent while also being an excellent maneuver to get away from your enemies. While in the air, Jolyne shoots a string to the ground to pull her away or toward her foe.

Stand Mode – With my string! (Special)

Jolyne shoots a string in the ceiling and rapidly moves in the air.

Stand Mode – So you’re the enemy, huh? (Skill)

This move is the same as Sweet dreams, creep.

Stand Mode – Don’t wait, just attack! (Skill)

Stone Ocean uppercuts the opponent with an extended arm on a string. The reach for this attack is determined by which button you press.

Stand Mode – I won’t cut my string yet! (Skill)

On the DualShock controller, hold onto the O button when performing the Don’t wait, just attack! The move will extend the combo.

User and Stand Mode – 1,000 throws! (HHA)

You need to use two HH bars to perform this Heart Heat Attack. You throw over a baseball a thousand times at your enemy.

User and Stand Mode – Time to retire you! (GHA)

You need to use three HH bars to perform this Great Heat Attack. Jolyne surrounds her opponent in a cacoon of string and proceeds to pummel them with an inch of their life.

Best Strategy for Jolyne

Sweat Dreams, creep and So you’re the enemy, huh are the easiest Skills to use to deal quick damage to your opponent. Use Stinging me for a ride effectively to get away from your opponents. Use String Barrier to keep your opponents away from you. Jolyne doesn’t deal as much damage as other characters, so it’s best to keep your distance from enemies and block. Don’t move too far away from your enemies though, as Jolyne is still a mid-ranger with her best moves being the most effective close or mid.