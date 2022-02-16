How to play Kairos Fateweaver in Total War: Warhammer 3 – All quests, abilities, unique units, and more

Kairos Fateweaver is the only Legendary Lord representing the Tzeentch faction. As the sole hero, his power and spells are some of the most powerful attacks in Total War: Warhammer III.

Kairos Fateweaver Legendary Lord Effects

Unlock unique items to customize his spell selection

Enemy Hero action success chance -50%

Ambush defense chance +50%

Kairos is a hero capable of flight in battle, which gives him a distinct advantage in the early game. When Kairos is leveled and equipped with a complete gear set, his spells make him a genuinely devastating hit and run fighter. Here is a look at Kairos, his base stats, and his full skill tree.

As you can see, his base melee attack of 35 is meager, but his incredible speed and flight offset it. Leveling towards all of his spells is optimal. Infernal Gateway is a powerful vortex spell. Fly above the battlefield and use that spell to pull in large groups of units. Once the units are pulled and immobile, a Blue or Pink Fire of Tzeentch attack can devastate entire groups at once.

Knowing Kairos’s spells and avoiding ranged units are crucial to victory. Flying units, including Kairos, can get stuck if they land in the middle of a group of melee fighters.

All Tzeentch fighters have a unique shield mechanic, and Kairos also shares this trait. This shield can be used to devastating effect. When Kairos takes damage, it all goes to the shield first. Diving in, landing a colossal spell and falling back before his health is touched gives him longevity no other hero in TW: Warhammer III can match.

It is unknown which units are exclusive to Kairos. At this time, each of the Daemon factions only contains one Legendary Lord.

Kairos shares his quests with all other factions in Total War: Warhammer III. He must venture into each of the four Realms of Chaos and claim each of the four Daemon souls.

A unique story quest will kick-off when Kairos invades the Realm of Tzeentch. Kairos Fateweaver will be fighting a future version of himself for a legendary weapon unique to him. This battle is a multi-stage encounter, with a third Kairos with a full army warping in when the battle is nearly won.

The rest of the souls and their cut scenes are shared with the other factions outside of this unique battle.

Kairos Fateweaver is a fantastic Legendary Lord with compelling gameplay opportunities. Careful management of his shields and flight is essential. Focus on his mobility and spells to build a hero capable of fighting entire armies alone.