Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans have been eagerly awaiting their chance to jump into the game and explore the many areas within the Paldea region. There are several new Pokémon to encounter and catch. There’s a lot to do in this upcoming adventure, and fans who can’t wait might be trying to find a way to play the game before it officially releases. There are some ways to do this, but it can be complicated. Here’s what you need to know about how to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet early.

How to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before it comes out

The only legitimate way to do this is by purchasing it in a region that receives Scarlet and Violet before yours. The earliest time the game will come out will be in Australia at midnight, and this will be on November 17 at 8 AM for those who live on the east coast. It will be one of the first regions in the world to receive it, and if you have access to the game, you can begin playing it. However, if you don’t live in this area, you normally need to wait until midnight in your time zone to begin your journey. There is a way around this.

Related: Some shiny Paradox and Legendary Pokémon have leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that you have to see

The best thing you can do this change the region where you jump into the Nintendo eShop, and purchase the game through the Australian vendor. You can do this by doing a quick Google search of “Nintendo eShop Australia,” which should be the first result. We also recommend having an Australian Nintendo account, just in case. From here, you can pre-order Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. However, you do need to pay using Australian currency, which is the biggest catch. If your card or payment method does not work in Australia, you might need to find an alternative or someone who lives in this region who can purchase on your behalf.

Outside of these legitimate methods, there’s no other way to play Pokémon Scarlet or Violet early, and you may need to wait until the game releases on November 18 at midnight.