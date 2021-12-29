How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2

When you hear Roblox, your mind immediately goes to the fact that it’s an online game played either on PC or mobile (smartphone and tablet). But did you know that you could play Roblox on the Oculus Quest VR headset? It’s not available as an official Oculus Quest or Oculus 2 game — though we’re focusing on the latter headset for the purpose of this guide — but there is a way work around that and experience all that the sandbox game has to offer in virtual reality. Here’s how you can play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2.

The most important thing you need to do is make sure you have a PC that supports the use of VR headsets without any issues. Once you know that your PC can handle the power of VR games, you can play Roblox on your Oculus Quest 2 wirelessly or with a wire.

“Wireless” is the Oculus Quest 2’s middle name and the reason why VR fans clamor over it. To play wirelessly, you need to download an app called Virtual Desktop, which you can buy off the Oculus Quest Store for $19.99. Then, you need to download and install the free companion PC app, connect your headset by entering your Oculus username, and you can access PCVR games on the Virtual Desktop menu through your headset or manually from your computer.

If you want to use the Quest 2 to play Roblox the old-fashioned way — with wires — your best bet is to use Oculus Link. To do this, go to Roblox to download the official PC client. Then visit the Oculus website and do the same thing for the Oculus desktop app. Once you’ve done both of those things, plug in your Quest 2 headset to your PC via a USB-C cable. You can use the cable that came with the headset or the one you normally use to charge your phone or any other device that has a USB-C port. Just try not to accidentally pull the plug knock your PC over as you move around.