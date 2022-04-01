How to play the Graveborn in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s latest adventure in Bunkers and Badasses features an in-depth create a character system. One of the new features is the various classes you can play. Wonderlands also feature a multiclass system for significant end-game builds. The Graveborn is the ultimate glass cannon. This guide will explain how to take advantage of the high damage potential this class offers.

Sacrificing health for damage.

Wonderlands consist of several damage types. The Graveborn specializes in Dark Magic. This magic affinity allows for more damage based on the amount of health sacrificed. This allows for a lot of high damage but can leave you vulnerable based on your positioning. The Graveborn has two different active skills, and knowledge of each one will change how this class should be played.

Dire Sacrifice

Screenshot by Gamepur

When using the first action skill for the Graveborn, Dire Sacrifice, you must lean into dark magic spells as much as possible. Spells such as the one pictured above are key. This special attack works by activating a blood explosion centered around your character.

This explosion is very powerful, but it will do damage based on the sacrificed health. This move is great to clear but leaves you with very little HP. The key with this move is to keep your spell ready. Move into an enemy group, activate the special attack, then use the spell to quickly heal.

Weapons with powerful close-range damage are key to this style of play. The explosion has very poor range. If anybody survives the super, you will have low health and be up close with a group of enemies. Good short-range weapons will be incredibly useful in this situation.

Reaper of Bones

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Reaper of Bones’ special skill is completely different than Dire Sacrifice. This super will activate a powerful damage buff on yourself at the cost of a heavy health drain. One important aspect of Reaper of Bones is resurrection. If you activate the buff and die during it, instead of dying, you will be brought back to life and given brief invincibility to find a safe spot.

The key to using this style is the class skill pictured above. Lord of Edges increases the damage and how much defense you have based on how low your health is. With some powerful spells and weapons, this build is devastating in late-game situations. Activate the skill from range, and clear as many enemies with long-range weapons. If you’re fighting a hard boss, save it in case you are near death. When the boss kills you, it will instead bring you back with your health restored.

Mastering these two distinct action skills is key to success with the Graveborn. Equip as many Dark Magic weapons and spells as possible to maximize the Graveborn class.