How to play the Kirby games in order
Poyo.
For as cutesy and simple as the Kirby series is, there has always been a storyline to follow if you were interested. There are discussions about what parts of each game are actually canon or not because you have boss rush modes that were not meant to add to the story, but rather give you a new fight. Since things can be a little confusing, here is our recommendation for how to play the Kirby games in order.
The list below is merely our recommendation if you are looking for as straightforward of a story experience as possible. Kirby lore can tend to be either contained to their own games or loosely tied together between entries, so there really is not a definitive story order. Aside from playing them all in release order, give this a try.
- Kirby’s Dream Land
- Kirby’s Dream Land 2
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Kirby’s Adventure/Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land
- Kirby Super Star/Kirby Super Star Ultra
- Kirby & the Amazing Mirror
- Kirby: Squeak Squad
- Kirby Mass Attack
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
- Kirby: Triple Deluxe
- Kirby: Planet Robobot
- Kirby Star Allies
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
While you are playing through the list above, we do recommend taking breaks in the order by trying some of the spinoffs. Kirby’s Dreamcourse, Kirby Air Ride, Kirby: Canvas Curse, Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, and then Kirby’s Epic Yarn are our recommended spinoffs to take a look at to change things up.