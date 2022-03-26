For as cutesy and simple as the Kirby series is, there has always been a storyline to follow if you were interested. There are discussions about what parts of each game are actually canon or not because you have boss rush modes that were not meant to add to the story, but rather give you a new fight. Since things can be a little confusing, here is our recommendation for how to play the Kirby games in order.

The list below is merely our recommendation if you are looking for as straightforward of a story experience as possible. Kirby lore can tend to be either contained to their own games or loosely tied together between entries, so there really is not a definitive story order. Aside from playing them all in release order, give this a try.

Kirby’s Dream Land

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Kirby’s Adventure/Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land

Kirby Super Star/Kirby Super Star Ultra

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror

Kirby: Squeak Squad

Kirby Mass Attack

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

Kirby: Triple Deluxe

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

While you are playing through the list above, we do recommend taking breaks in the order by trying some of the spinoffs. Kirby’s Dreamcourse, Kirby Air Ride, Kirby: Canvas Curse, Kirby and the Rainbow Curse, and then Kirby’s Epic Yarn are our recommended spinoffs to take a look at to change things up.