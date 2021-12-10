How to play The Matrix Awakens

The Matrix Awakens is a playable Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that takes place within The Matrix universe. It is one of the earliest playable experiences running on Epic Games’ latest iteration of the engine. With that said, how do you actually jump in?

The Matrix Awakens is only playable on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Unreal Engine 5 supports many platforms, including PC as well as scaled-down implementations for mobile and last-gen consoles. Despite this, the current The Matrix Awakens experience hasn’t been released on any other platform. In order to play it, you’ll need to head to your platform’s respective store to download the tech demo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Search for “The Matrix Awakens” on either the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store to begin the download. The file size comes in at 29GB on both platforms. After finishing the installation, you’ll be able to begin playing immediately.

The Matrix Awakens tech demo begins with a short on-rails shooter sequence with simple controls. You move the left stick to snap between different lock-on targets and shoot with the right trigger on Xbox or R2 on PlayStation. The demo can not be paused and you can not die so just enjoy the ride.

After finishing the on-rails sequence, The Matrix Awakens runs through a fly by of the city while signposting the engine’s various features such as MetaHuman character models and temporal super resolution. After being fed Unreal Engine 5’s featureset, you’re able to freely explore a city on foot or by drone. You can mess around with various visual filters and settings such as depth of field. Perhaps the most interesting part of The Matrix Awakens, though, is its under the hood look at the nanite technology in action.