Music in Call of Duty Zombies is regularly the most standout and recognizable in any Call of Duty game. Maybe some of that can be attributed to the songs being hidden in each map, requiring the player to find specific items before playing. Regardless, we love Call of Duty Zombies music, and with a new map comes a new song we can listen to. Here is how to play the secret Easter egg song in Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Like other songs in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, the player will need to find three cassette tapes hidden around Mauer Der Toten before the sing will begin playing. Here are their locations.

First tape

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first cassette tape is found in the Garment Factory, sitting on top of a mannequin near the door to the downstairs.

Second tape

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second tape is in the Electronics Store. If you enter the store from the Juggernog machine in Bar, you will see it on one of the lower shelves.

Third tape

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final tape is leaning against a flower vase in the Blasted Suite.

Once you have grabbed all three cassette tapes in any order, the song will begin playing over your game’s audio (if you have not muted music audio in settings).