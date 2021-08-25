How to play with friends in Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a game that will focus highly on cooperative gameplay between you and the rest of your fireteam. Up to three people can be in a team at once and go into each mission shooting up the Xenomorphs. If you are having some issues getting a friend into your team, we have a quick guide to get you on your way. Here is how you can play with friends in Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

When you start up the game, you will be in the pre-game lobby. Bring up your menu and tab over to Team. When there, you will see a list of all your friends on that platform. Click on their name, and you can send them an invite to join your team. If you have already started a mission, you will need to leave the game to allow someone new to enter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you can party up cross-generation with PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S, you can not crossplay in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, at least as of this writing. Regardless, you and two friends playing on your platform will be able to play together as much as you want.