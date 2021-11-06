How to play with friends in Lost Ark – how to add friends and find them in the game

Lost Ark is filled with adventure, but the adventure is always better with friends. The good news is that you can absolutely play Lost Ark with your buddies, but there is a couple of systems you will need to understand first.

In this guide, we will run through adding friends to your friends, list, and also how to get into the same instance so you can actually play the game together.

How to add friends in Lost Ark

The first thing you will need to do is add friends, as Lost Ark does not share Steam’s friend list. To do this, open the Community menu on the bottom right of the screen, then click on the Friends option. This will open the main friends menu, and you will need to click on the specific Friends tab, then the Friend Request in the bottom left. Enter in the character name that you wish to add as a friend. After that, your friend will need to accept the request.

From there, you need to get to a party. Right-click on your friend’s name in the menu and click “Invite to Party”. You will now see their name and health bar on the left side of the screen.

How to find your friends in Lost Ark

Up next, you need to get into the same instance. This is quite simple to do, and you just need to in the same world on the same server. In the top right corner, you will see a small box that says “Ch. X”, the X being a number. This is the number of instances on the server, and if you are in the same instance you can see each other.

Even when you are NOT in the same instance,e you can still see each other on the minimap, just not in the game world. Simple chance your instance to match your friend, and after a short loading screen you will be in the same server shard. After that, you can meet up at the same place.

A note for new players

You will not be able to join your friends until you have passed a certain point in Loghill, the game’s first area. Just keep playing the campaign until you can see the “Ch.X” box in the top right of the screen and you will know that you can take advantage of the multiplayer.