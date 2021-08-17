How to play with friends in multiplayer in Humankind

Humankind is a strategy game that will take you through the history of the world, with you guiding your Empire through the various eras. You can choose to play against the computer or compete against friends in online multiplayer. This guide details how you can play with friends in a multiplayer match in Humankind. It is important to note that you can only play with other Stadia members if you are playing the Stadia version of the game. Only those playing through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate edition and Steam have a cross platform feature.

You can start a multiplayer game by going to the ‘play’ icon on the left side of the screen while in the main menu. Click on it, and you’ll be able to choose the multiplayer option, where you’ll be taken to a screen where you can choose from several multiplayer matches. When you want to play exclusively with your friends, make sure to host your own or have one of them host for you. You want to make sure to click the ‘new game’ at the top of the multiplayer list.

Depending on who creates the multiplayer game, all you have to do is share the lobby ID with everyone in your party, and the game can begin. You can play with up to two to eight players in an entire session. These games can last quite a bit of time, depending on how you adjust the settings. Whoever is the host can choose to modify several parts of the match before launching a Humankind game.